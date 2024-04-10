Happening Thursday: Child car seat safety checks in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Is your child’s car seat installed properly?

If you aren’t quite sure, you’re not alone.

But the Orange County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure all children are as safe as possible when they’re riding in vehicles.

READ: Orange County transportation tax initiative suspended after mayor reverses course

So the agency has set up an opportunity for parents and guardians to check if the car seats their kids travel in are properly secured.

The event is happening on Thursday, April 14.

Car seat FILE IMAGE: Child's car seat in vehicle. (Oviedo Police Department)

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., an OCSO Occupant Protection Specialist will be available to check for proper seat installation and answer questions.

The event will be held at Orange County Fire Rescue Department located at:

2700 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, Florida 32818

HAPPENING THIS THURSDAY (4/11): Get your kids' car seats checked at the Orange County Fire Rescue Department, Florida station at 2700 N. Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando from 5 to 7 p.m.!



For more information, please reach out to Carrisa via email at Carrisa.Johns@ocsofl.com. pic.twitter.com/q9xCrU419D — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 10, 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group