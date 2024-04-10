Happening Thursday: Child car seat safety checks in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Is your child’s car seat installed properly?
If you aren’t quite sure, you’re not alone.
But the Orange County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure all children are as safe as possible when they’re riding in vehicles.
So the agency has set up an opportunity for parents and guardians to check if the car seats their kids travel in are properly secured.
The event is happening on Thursday, April 14.
From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., an OCSO Occupant Protection Specialist will be available to check for proper seat installation and answer questions.
The event will be held at Orange County Fire Rescue Department located at:
- 2700 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, Florida 32818
HAPPENING THIS THURSDAY (4/11): Get your kids' car seats checked at the Orange County Fire Rescue Department, Florida station at 2700 N. Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando from 5 to 7 p.m.!— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 10, 2024
For more information, please reach out to Carrisa via email at Carrisa.Johns@ocsofl.com. pic.twitter.com/q9xCrU419D
