Local

Happening Thursday: Fleet and Facilities job fair in Orange County

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

Orange County job fair announcement The Fleet and Facilities Job Fair is happening Jan. 18 in Orlando. (Orange County Government)

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — If you’re hunting for a job, Orange County Government could have the career match you’re looking for.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

On Jan. 18, the county will host a Fleet and Facilities job fair in Orlando.

Perks include same-day offers and the possibility of a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

READ: Icon of the Seas: World’s largest cruise ship arrives in Florida

Facilities and Fleet Division positions include:

  • Automotive and Heavy Equipment Mechanic
  • HVAC Mechanic
  • Operations Technician
  • Maintenance Technician

Orange County Government said other employment incentives include:

  • Tool Allowance
  • Free Uniforms
  • Hourly Incentive Pay/Reimbursement for Certain Certifications
  • Retention Bonuses
  • 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. work hours, Monday - Friday

The event is open and free to all job seekers.

Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring a résumé.

READ: Person ‘launched’ into garbage truck, became trapped, fire officials say

The Fleet and Facilities job fair runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18.

It will be held at 2010 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read