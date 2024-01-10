Happening today: Affordable housing meetings in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee is set to meet Wednesday.

Committee members plan to give an update on last year’s affordable housing incentive strategies, along with their priorities for 2024.

The meeting starts at 3 p.m.

READ: Tornado slams Florida Panhandle, leaves path of destruction

A joint Affordable Housing Committee meeting that includes the Daytona Beach and Deltona committees will also take place Wednesday.

That meeting runs from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Both meetings will be held at the county’s Emergency Operations Center, located at 3825 Tiger Bay Road in Daytona Beach.

READ: Central Florida man finds stolen trailer with Apple AirTag

The public is invited to attend and provide comments.

Click here for more information on today’s meetings.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group