Happening today: DCF, Florida surgeon general to discuss water safety in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Officials are gathering in Winter Park on Monday to discuss swim safety awareness ahead of the 2023 summer season.

Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, and Agency for Persons with Disabilities Director Taylor Hatch will discuss the subject.

Officials said Florida loses more children under the age of 5 to drowning than any other state in the country.

DCF officials are emphasizing the importance of supervision and swim safety while spending time with friends and family around the water during the summer season.

The news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Goldfish Swim School in Winter Park.

