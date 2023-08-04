Happening today: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Deltona.

Organizers said the giveaway will be held in conjunction with Nitty Gritty True Talk Ministries, Inc.

The Aug. 4 event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will be held at:

1049 East Normandy Boulevard, Deltona, FL 32725

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

See the map below for event location:

The distribution event will be drive-thru style.

Attendees should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Friday’s food giveaway is scheduled through 1 p.m. but will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will operate until supplies run out.

Farm Share also distributes food to communities throughout Florida, free of charge, through soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches, and senior centers.

To find a food pantry near you, click here.

