Happening Today: Food giveaway in Deltona

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in the Deltona area will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will hold a food giveaway.

Organizers said the distribution will be hosted in conjunction with Nitty Gritty True Talk Ministries, Inc.

The June 16 event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will be held at Centro Internacional de la Familia de Deltona, located at:

2886 Elkcam Boulevard, Deltona, FL 32738

Food availability will be on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out.

The distribution event will be drive-thru style to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of everyone who participates, organizers said.

Attendees should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Farm Share also distributes food to communities throughout Florida, free of charge, through soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches, and senior centers.

To find a food pantry near you, click here.

See the map below for event location:

