Happening today: Food giveaway event in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. — Deltona-area residents can take advantage of a food distribution event on Friday morning.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, and Nitty Gritty True Talk Ministries, Inc. will team up to give away free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

The event is scheduled to get underway at 10 a.m. at Centro Internacional de la Familia de Deltona, located at:

2886 Elkcam Boulevard, Deltona, FL 327381

See the map below for event location:

Farm Share reminds guests that the event will be drive-thru style only.

Attendees should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Also, the food giveaway will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will operate until supplies run out.

Farm Share event flyer Farm Share will visit Deltona on Sept. 22. (Farm Share, Inc.)

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

Farm Share also distributes food to communities throughout Florida, free of charge, through soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches, and senior centers.

To find a food pantry near you, click here.

