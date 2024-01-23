Happening today: GOAA seeks input from Dover Shores residents

ORLANDO, Fla. — Residents of Orlando’s Dover Shores community will have a chance to learn more about the airports near their neighborhood.

On Tuesday evening, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority and local leaders will host a meeting to discuss the latest activity at both Orlando International Airport and Orlando Executive.

GOAA CEO Kevin Thibault and Orlando Commissioner Tony Ortiz are among those set to attend.

Organizers said the planned get-together is part of an ongoing effort to hear from various local communities around these airports.

Topics of discussion may include:

Construction projects underway at both airports

Hangar space expansion at Orlando Executive

Land development

Future plans and upcoming projects

Job creation

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will be held at Dover Shores Community Center, located at 1400 Gaston Foster Rd, Orlando, Florida 32812.

