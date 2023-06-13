HAPPENING TODAY: Joblink hiring event in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — If you’re looking to land a new job, here’s a lead for you.
Daytona/Volusia Joblink is hosting its annual hiring event in Daytona Beach on Tuesday.
Joblink said employers will be hiring on the spot for hundreds of open positions in Volusia, Flagler and Orange counties.
Organizers said some recruiters in attendance will include:
- City of Daytona Beach
- Volusia County
- Volusia County EMS
- Volusia Corrections
- Hilton Grand Vacations
- Volusia Schools
- VoTran
- BAYS
- Exploria Resorts
- Brooks Rehabilitation
- AllerVie Health
- Wyndham Destinations
- Performance Designs
- Two Men and A Truck
- AmeriLife
- American In-Home Care
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel located at:
- 1605 Richard Petty Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
For more information and to register for the event, click here.
