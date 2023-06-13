HAPPENING TODAY: Joblink hiring event in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — If you’re looking to land a new job, here’s a lead for you.

Daytona/Volusia Joblink is hosting its annual hiring event in Daytona Beach on Tuesday.

Joblink said employers will be hiring on the spot for hundreds of open positions in Volusia, Flagler and Orange counties.

READ: Extreme heat through the rest of the week in Central Florida

Organizers said some recruiters in attendance will include:

City of Daytona Beach

Volusia County

Volusia County EMS

Volusia Corrections

Hilton Grand Vacations

Volusia Schools

VoTran

BAYS

Exploria Resorts

Brooks Rehabilitation

AllerVie Health

Wyndham Destinations

Performance Designs

Two Men and A Truck

AmeriLife

American In-Home Care

READ: Alert: scammers are targeting people searching for new jobs

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel located at:

1605 Richard Petty Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

For more information and to register for the event, click here.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group