Happening today: Nathan’s Famous offers 5-cent hot dogs for National Hot Dog Day

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — If you’re looking for lunch plans, Nathan’s Famous is offering 5-cent hot dogs on Wednesday in honor of National Hot Dog Day.

The offer runs until 1 p.m.

Officials said 5 cents was the original price of a hot dog when the first Nathan’s Famous opened in 1916.

There is a limit of two hot dogs per order.

There is one Nathan’s Famous location in Central Florida, located at 5770 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Suite 135, Kissimmee. The only other location in the state is in South Florida, located at 12801 W Sunrise Blvd Space 211, Sunrise, FL 33323.

