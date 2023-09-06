Happening today: Orlando mayor, commissioners to cut ribbon on Raleigh Street improvements

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and city commissioners will cut the ribbon to celebrate the completion of improvements to Raleigh Street on Wednesday.

The infrastructure project runs from Kirkman Road to Willie Mays Parkway.

The project includes an expanded roadway, additional left turning lanes and new traffic signals.

There’s also a 12-foot-wide lane for bike riders and walkers.

Read: Third suspect arrested in Orlando drive-by shooting that killed man, 6-year-old girl

City officials said the roadway improvements further the city’s goals to create a connected community and enhance residents and visitors’ quality of life through innovative, safe and efficient mobility options.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group