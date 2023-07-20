Happening today: School crossing guard job fair in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire more crossing guards before the new school year starts.

The agency is holding job fairs on Thursday and Friday to beef up its staff.

Crossing guards work an average of 10 hours per week and qualify for paid time off, as well as health and retirement benefits.

Thursday’s hiring event will happen from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ormond Beach Library, located at:

30 South Beach Street, Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Don't forget our School Crossing Guard Job Fair is tomorrow (Thursday) in Ormond Beach and then Friday in Port Orange. It's a great part-time job during the school year. We just need the right people! See you there! pic.twitter.com/q4uCKhV1xw — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) July 19, 2023

Friday’s job fair will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Port Orange Library, located at:

1005 City Center Circle, Port Orange, FL 32129

