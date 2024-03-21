Local

Happening today: SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket for resupply mission to ISS

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — You might spot a rocket rising from the horizon during your afternoon drive in Central Florida on Thursday.

SpaceX plans to launch its Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 4:55 p.m.

The rocket will send a Dragon spacecraft on a mission to deliver more supplies to the International Space Station.

The payload will include over 6,000 pounds of food, supplies, and research equipment.

