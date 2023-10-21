Happening tonight: SpaceX to launch 23 Starlink satellites into orbit

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — If you look to the skies in Central Florida Saturday night, you may see a rocket launch.

SpaceX is planning to send another batch of 23 Starlink satellites into orbit.

A Falcon 9 rocket is set to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 10:17 p.m.

There are five backup opportunities for launch between 11:07 p.m. and 2:15 a.m. Sunday, and six backup opportunities for launch between 9:51 p.m. Sunday and 1:150 a.m. Monday.

