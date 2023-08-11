Happening Wednesday: Amway Center hosting final summer hiring event

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Amway Center is hosting its final hiring event of the summer next week.

The hiring fair will run from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The event will feature same-day on-site interviews. Positions available include guest services, parking, security, food and beverage and cleaning. Candidates may also apply for similar positions at Camping World Stadium and Tinker Field at the event.

Attendees are asked to bring multiple copies of their resumes, and two forms of identification. At the event, attendees will be able to network with members of the Amway Center team and their partner organizations, including Andy Frain Services, the City of Orlando Public Works, Levy Restaurants, Owens Realty Services and SP Plus.

Applicants have a chance to win a pair of complimentary tickets to an upcoming event, including Disney On Ice, Jonas Brothers, P!NK or Joji.

Complimentary parking is available in Geico Garage, 400 W. South St., and guests can enter Amway Center through the pedestrian bridge from the fifth level of the garage.

