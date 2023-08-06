Happy anniversary! DeLand Fire Department turns 140, plans community celebration

DELAND, Fla. — With a history that dates back to 1883, Aug. 9 will be a big day for the DeLand Fire Department.

It’s the day fire officials will commemorate 140 years of service to the city of DeLand.

And they invite the whole community to join their celebration.

Fire Station 81 will host an evening full of activities perfect for the entire family.

“This celebration is an opportunity to recognize and honor all the firefighters who served the community past and present,” Chief Todd Allen said.

Organizers said some activities will include:

Station tours

Rope rescue and tower demos

Gear try-on

Hose spraying

Goodie bags and hats for the kids

Visitors can also view historical items and photos that will be on display, some of which date back to the 1900s.

The evening’s schedule of events will be as follows:

6:00 p.m. - Chief opening remarks

6:15 p.m. & 6:45 p.m. - Station tours

7:15 p.m. - Rope rescue demo

7:50 p.m. - Tower demo

DeLand Fire has bragging rights for being the only ISO Class 1-rated department in Volusia County.

Officials also said Station 81 is the busiest fire station in the county, responding to more than 8,000 calls for service in 2022.

