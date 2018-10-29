0 Hate speech on social media: When should you report it to police?

ORLANDO, Fla. - The pipe bomb suspect and the accused synagogue shooter were active on social media, posting content that could have raised red flags.

Robert Bowers posted "Jews are the children of Satan" and photos of his weapons.

"I can't sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics. I'm going in," Bowers posted minutes before police were notified of a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

How how far is too far when it comes to what people say and do? When should you contact police?

Security consultant Zach Hudson said witnesses should have spoken up sooner.

"(He) walked into that building with a rifle. He had to get that rifle from the parking lot to the front door. Who else might have seen that?" he said.

Hudson said it's important to notify law enforcement of hate speech, especially when it targets specific regions, cultures and races.

He also said specific messages could be veiled threats, such as when Cesar Sayoc, the pipe bomb mailer suspect, allegedly posted photos of some of his targets' homes with messages like "See u soon."

Hudson said people should call police when they read hateful language or language that hints at violence, be it in person, on social media or even on a bumper sticker.

"Clearly, we have a major issue, and the people who are out there -- average, everyday people -- they have to be the ones to report this," he said.

Hudson said people often don't report hateful speech out of politeness or political correctness, but he said tips can always be submitted anonymously to police.

