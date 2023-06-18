Have you seen her? Deputies ask for help locating missing , elderly Florida woman with dementia

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies have issued a Florida Silver Alert to help locate a missing woman diagnosed with dementia.

Deputies said 75-year-old Carolyn Rizer was last seen at an address near NW 120th Avenue Road in Reddick on June 17.

Investigators believe she could be driving a 2004 silver Lexus with a Florida tag IM49UU, and there is a dent in the passenger side doors of the car.

Rizer has gray hair, and blue eyes, stands five foot, one inch tall, and weighs 125 pounds.

According to a news release, she was last seen wearing a black and white nightgown.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please dial 911.

