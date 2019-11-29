Have you seen him? Deputies searching for 75-year-old man with dementia

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is searching for 75-year-old Ashoik Shah, who was last seen Thursday evening in Apopka.
Officials said Shah was last seen around 7 p.m. at Wekiva Crossings Blvd. in a Silver Nissan, with Florida Sheriff's Association tag number Y08UHG.
Related Headlines
Deputies said Shah is diagnosed with dementia.
Anyone with information with Shah's whereabouts is asked to call 407-665-6650.
Silver Alert!— Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) November 29, 2019
75 year-old Ashoik Shah last seen at around 7:00 p.m.Thursday at Wekiva Crossings https://t.co/RAqR5p80xh Apopka, in silver Nissan with a Florida Sheriff's Association tag #y08UHG. Mr. Shah is diagnosed with dementia. If seen please call 407-665-6650. pic.twitter.com/11gxacM28I
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}