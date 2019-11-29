  • Have you seen him? Deputies searching for 75-year-old man with dementia

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is searching for 75-year-old Ashoik Shah, who was last seen Thursday evening in Apopka.

    Officials said Shah was last seen around 7 p.m. at Wekiva Crossings Blvd. in a Silver Nissan, with Florida Sheriff's Association tag number Y08UHG.

    Deputies said Shah is diagnosed with dementia.

    Anyone with information with Shah's whereabouts is asked to call 407-665-6650.

