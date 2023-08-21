Have you seen him? Orlando police searching for missing man

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are asking for help finding a man last seen on Sunday evening.

Officers said Eugene Peacock was last seen near 1600 Rock Lake Drive, which is near Rock Lake Elementary School around 7 p.m.

Police said Peacock has an intellectual functioning disability and his family is concerned for his health.

Police described Peacock as 5-foot 2-inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, navy blue shorts and black slides.

Read: Deputies: Child found dead at Osceola County home, death investigation underway

If you see Peacock or know where he may be, you are asked to call 911.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group