Have you seen him? Police searching for missing elderly man in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. - The Leesburg Police Department is searching for Jose Garcia, 76, after he was reported missing Saturday afternoon from the Savannah Manor assisted living facility.
Police said Garcia was last seen in the 1000 block of West Main Street in Leesburg and he is expected to be on foot.
Garcia was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt, gray pants, and white hospital socks.
Police said Garcia walks with a limp. Garcia stands 6 foot, 2 inches and weighs about 150 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Garcia's location is asked to contact the Leesburg Police Department at 352-787-2121.
