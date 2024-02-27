Have you seen him? Police seek missing, endangered Cocoa Beach man

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Cocoa Beach police are asking for help to find a missing man who they consider to be at risk.

Police said Matthew Anzaldi walked away from his home in south Cocoa Beach after an argument.

They said he was having a mental health medical episode at the time.

Police released a photo of Anzaldi.

Matthew Anzaldi Police said Anzaldi is missing. (Cocoa Beach Police Department)

Anzaldi is described as:

29-year-old man

6 feet tall

Approximately 220 lbs

Last seen wearing a blue Daytona 500 T-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

If you see Anzaldi or know where he may be, call Cocoa Beach Police at 321-868-3251 or your local police department.

