‘He tried to run me over': Body cam footage shows man fleeing traffic stop in Volusia

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - Newly released body camera footage shows a man nearly running over a Daytona Beach Shores police officer after fleeing a traffic stop Wednesday morning.
Police said the man, identified as William Patterson, was originally pulled over for a seatbelt violation but is now facing seven different charges including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.
Related Headlines
Officers said they were enforcing their Click It or Ticket campaign when they said Patterson fled in a white pickup truck as an officer called for help.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
“He tried to run me over,” the officer says in the body camera footage.
The driver of the pickup led the officer on a chase, but was eventually hit in the neck with a Taser and caught in a school zone.
Police said the man also had a suspended license.
Channel 9 is digging into Patterson’s criminal history. Watch Eyewitness News for updates.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
Watch the full body-camera footage below:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}