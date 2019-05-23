  • ‘He tried to run me over': Body cam footage shows man fleeing traffic stop in Volusia

    By: Sarah Wilson , Sarahbeth Ackerman

    Updated:

    DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - Newly released body camera footage shows a man nearly running over a Daytona Beach Shores police officer after fleeing a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

    Police said the man, identified as William Patterson, was originally pulled over for a seatbelt violation but is now facing seven different charges including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

    Officers said they were enforcing their Click It or Ticket campaign when they said Patterson fled in a white pickup truck as an officer called for help.

    “He tried to run me over,” the officer says in the body camera footage.

    The driver of the pickup led the officer on a chase, but was eventually hit in the neck with a Taser and caught in a school zone.

    Police said the man also had a suspended license.

    Watch the full body-camera footage below:

