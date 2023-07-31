Health Alert: Toxic blue-green algae found in Lake Jesup

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Health Department is alerting residents and visitors of toxic blue-green algae found in a Seminole County Lake.

The alert is in response to a water sample taken at Lake Jesup on July 26.

Health officials said people should take extra precautions due to the danger of the toxic waters that may impact their health, including the following:

-Do not drink, swim, wade, or use personal watercraft, water skis, or boats in waters where there is a visible bloom.

-Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water.

- Keep pets away from the area. Waters where there are algae blooms, are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should have a different source of water when algae blooms are present.

·-Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins.

·-Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts, and cook fish well.

- Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

Blue-green algae blooms can impact human health and ecosystems, including fish and other aquatic animals.

Some environmental factors that contribute to blue-green algae blooms are sunny days, warm water temperatures, still water conditions, and excess nutrients.

Blooms can appear year-round but are more frequent in summer.

Many types of blue-green algae can produce toxins.

