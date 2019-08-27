Health officials warn of possible dangerous toxins in Volusia County waters

EDGEWATER, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health has posted signs in waters along the river in Edgewater warning of potentially dangerous toxins.
The signs were placed at three parks and warn people about the possibility of blue-green algae toxins in the water.
For now, the signs were posted as a precaution until test results of the waters come back.
"It's important the state be proactive with public education and make sure people know about things like that," said fisherman Mike Jernigan.
Those at Edgewater's Bait and Tackle Shop said they haven't noticed anything out of the ordinary.
"I haven't heard about algae in the water or the water looking any different," said Emily Patterson.
Exposure to the toxins could cause headaches, vomiting, sore throats and dizziness.
Although a bloom was spotted, it doesn't mean that toxins are in the waters.
Officials expect to get the results back from testing within a couple of weeks.
