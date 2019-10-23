Health officials issue rabies alert for Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County has issued a rabies alert after a raccoon tested positive for rabies near Sunrise Community Park in Winter Springs.
Health officials are warning residents within the borders of Tuskawilla Road, State Road 417, Winter Springs Boulevard and Red Bug Lake Road to avoid contact with raccoons and other wildlife.
Related Headlines
Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Anyone who may have been in contact with a raccoon should contact Seminole County Animal Services at 407-665-5201 or the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County at 407-665-3266.
The rabies alert will last for 60 days.
Health officials offer the following advice:
• All pets should have current rabies immunizations.
• Secure outside garbage in covered containers to avoid attracting wild animals.
• Do not leave pet food outside. This also attracts other animals.
• Avoid contact with all wildlife, especially feral cats, raccoons, bats and foxes.
• If bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and
water, seek medical attention and promptly report the incident to Seminole County Animal
Services.
• Rabies is preventable when treatment is provided in a timely manner.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}