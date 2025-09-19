Local

Hearing set in Lake County mobile home demolition case

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Home and SUV destroyed by excavator in Lake County, deputies say
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An update on the mobile home in Lake County that was destroyed with an excavator has been announced.

Channel 9 first reported on the house in July, after the county deemed it unsafe to live in.

A hearing date has been announced for November, as a Magistrate will decide who will be responsible for the costs of tearing it down.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office tells Channel 9 the homeowner, Nicole Griner, has not filed a formal complaint or any charges.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read