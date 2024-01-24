Heart of Florida United Way honors ‘change makers’ of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Heart of Florida United Way is celebrating several “change-makers” in Central Florida.

The organization held its Change Maker Impact Awards Tuesday night in Orlando.

The honor recognizes people and companies who have done extraordinary work to give back to our community.

Five people received the big honor this year, including:

Linda Landman Gonzalez - Orlando Magic Youth Foundation

Donna Wyche - Orange County Government

Gary Cain - Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Florida

Aeras Foundation

Orange County Public Schools

Channel 9 anchor Daralene Jones served as emcee for the event, which took place at Orlando Museum of Art.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 HFUW 6th Annual Change Maker Impact Awards WFTV anchor Daralene Jones served as emcee. (WFTV staff)

Tuesday’s award ceremony marked the sixth year for the HFUW program.

To learn more about this year’s winners, click here.

Tonight at the @omaorlando, we honored remarkable individuals who have made a lasting positive impact on the Central Florida community.



Congratulations to our honorees at the 6th annual Change Maker Impact Awards and thank you to everyone who made this evening possible! pic.twitter.com/2q3FaHwiAu — Heart of Florida United Way (@hfuw) January 24, 2024

