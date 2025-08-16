Heat advisory in effect across Central Florida as temperatures soar

, Fla. — A heat advisory has been issued for all of central Florida until 7:00 p.m. tonight due to high temperatures and humidity.

Temperatures are expected to reach between 94° and 96°, with the heat index pushing up to 105° during the warmest parts of the afternoon.

Rain chances will increase in the middle of the afternoon and peak in the early evening, providing potential relief from the heat.

Morning Forecast: Saturday, August 16, 2025 (WFTV)

Lake and Sumter counties have the best chance of rain today, which could offer some respite from the high temperatures.

However, above average high temperatures are expected to persist almost every day over the next seven days.

While no severe weather is anticipated across central Florida for the next few days, some thunderstorms could produce 30 to 40 mph winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Rain chances are expected to diminish by Tuesday.

Residents of central Florida should prepare for continued heat and humidity, with occasional thunderstorms providing temporary relief. The heat advisory remains in effect until 7:00 p.m. tonight.

