Heat advisory issued for Orange County Thursday amid soaring temperatures

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Heat advisory has been issued for Orange County on Thursday, August 14, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. due to expected high temperatures.

The advisory warns residents of potentially dangerous heat conditions, urging them to take precautions to stay safe.

A Heat Advisory is typically issued when the heat index is expected to reach 108 degrees within 12 hours.

Cooling locations are available across the county, and LYNX is offering free bus rides to these locations to help residents escape the heat.

For more information on the heat advisory and to find a list of cooling locations, residents can visit here.

