Heat alerts issued for parts of Central Florida as storm chances decrease Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Alerts have been issued Friday for parts of Central Florida due to high temperatures.

Heat advisories are in place Friday for Marion, Sumter, and Polk counties.

Flagler County will also be under an excessive heat warning.

Heat index temperatures are expected to reach 105 to 111 degrees Friday afternoon, with air temperatures pushing to 96 degrees.

Any rain looks to be spotty Friday, with a higher chance of weekend storms.

