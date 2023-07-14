Heat on repeat: Hot and steamy Friday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hot days with a chance for afternoon storms are sticking around Central Florida for a while.

Our area will be hot and steamy Friday with highs in the mid-90s.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 94 degrees in the afternoon.

Heat indexes, or feels-like temperatures, will again climb to 102 to 106 degrees Friday afternoon.

The high heat will be just shy of the advisory threshold.

Showers and storms will be likely this afternoon and evening.

The rain chance for Friday in Central Florida is around 50%.

