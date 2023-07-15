Heat wave carries on this weekend, with some afternoon storms

ORLANDO, Fla. — The heat wave continues.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said daytime highs will reach the mid-90s today, with heat index values reaching 102 to 107 degrees.

Some showers and storms will again bring some relief from the heat.

Our best chance for rain and storms will be after 3 p.m. and for areas east of Interstate 4.

As for the tropics, Subtropical Storm Don has no threat to Florida or really anyone, as it’s expected to stay in the Central Atlantic.

Subtropical Storm Don 5 a.m. update (WFTV/WFTV)

