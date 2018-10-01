0 Police shoot and kill man at ORMC claiming to have gun: Man was not armed

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Police shot and killed a man who claimed he had a weapon inside Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The unidentified man was transported to the hospital early around 6 a.m. with a medical condition, said Orlando police chief John Mina.

At some point, Mina said the man told staff he had a gun and he would shoot anyone who came near him.

"He made a lot of statements about how it's going to end right here, today," Mina said.

Mina said crisis negotiators tried to get the man to surrender peacefully.

Mina said when officers approached, the man made aggressive movements and officers fired.



At approx 6 am, OPD responded to ORMC (ER) for reports of a male subject who claimed to have a gun and was threatening to shoot. Crisis negotiators showed up. When officers approached the subject made aggressive movements, officers fired. Suspect was shot. No one else hurt. pic.twitter.com/z2CFGftZcv — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 1, 2018



No one else was hurt.

Police have not released the man's name, but said he is approximately 35 years old.

FDLE is now investigating.

WHAT WE KNOW: @OrlandoPolice say

*man dead after he threatened to shot anyone who came near him at @orlandohealth ER

*3 officers shot suspect after making movements consistent w/ reaching for gun

*no gun found

*man said he was a suspect in a homicide

*Rest of hospital still open — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) October 1, 2018



Stay up to date with breaking news alerts from the WFTV News app

This is a developing story. Stay with WFTV.com and Eyewitness News as we work to learn more information.

Watch below: Chief John Mina's 8:30 a.m. briefing:

8:20 a.m. - The FBI has arrived at Orlando Regional Medical Center after a man inside the hospital claimed to have a weapon.

There has been a heavy police presence outside the hospital since about 5 a.m.

>> WATCH LIVE: Eyewitness News This Morning is live through 9 a.m.



Video from the scene: Orlando police surround #ORMC after a man inside claims to have a gun. Orlando Health says the ER is on lockdown.



Live updates >> https://t.co/EVv9U5NfRg

Live team coverage >> https://t.co/x5OiWeT7DS pic.twitter.com/GY8ZbYSiXy — WFTV Eyewitness News (@WFTV) October 1, 2018

7:45 a.m. - Orlando Health says the emergency area at ORMC is under lockdown, but the rest of the hospital continues normal operations.

Stay up to date with breaking news alerts from the WFTV News app

7:30 a.m. - Orlando Police have surrounded Orlando Regional Medical Center because a man inside the hospital claims to have a weapon.

>> WATCH LIVE: Eyewitness News This Morning is live through 9 a.m.

Orlando Police tweeted the situation is "contained but ongoing."

Channel 9's Q McCray reports from the scene that there is no access to the hospital's emergency area.

OPD Units are currently at ORMC (ER) in response to a male subject who is claiming to be in possession of a weapon. Crisis negotiators are on scene. Situation is contained but ongoing. pic.twitter.com/Pa9sekX6YZ — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 1, 2018

BETTER LOOK: @QMcCrayWFTV is at this breaking news at @orlandohealth on Sturtevant St at Orange Ave. Orange Ave traffic is not affected. Sturtevant St is CLOSED near the ER with @OrlandoPolice. DETOUR: use Miller St pic.twitter.com/wFlcV4geWG — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) October 1, 2018

Orlando Health confirms the heavy police presence but has not said what caused it. The hospital has also not said if there is a lockdown. No one is injured, Orlando Health said.



Please stay away from the area. The situation is contained but ongoing. More info as it becomes available. https://t.co/nKHO0q34FR — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 1, 2018



The hospital is along South Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando. Its website says the hospital house more than 800 beds. It is operated by Orlando Health.

This is a developing story. Stay with WFTV.com and Eyewitness News as we work to learn more information.





© 2018 Cox Media Group.