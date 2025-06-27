Heavy rain, lightning, and flooding threaten parts of Central Florida on Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is bracing for severe weather on Friday.

Showers and storms are expected to bring heavy rain and possible flooding.

Our area will be muggy and warm with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Heavy rain within slow-moving storms could lead to nuisance flooding in areas with poor drainage.

Lightning and strong thunderstorm wind gusts are also concerns in the worst-hit areas.

As the weekend approaches, Central Florida will continue to experience hot and muggy weather, with highs remaining in the low 90s.

Rain and storm chances will stay elevated, particularly near local beaches where some of the heaviest rain is expected.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group