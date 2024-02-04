Heavy storms possible in Central Florida through the afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. — We’re already starting the day with some big changes, and morning temperatures are in the 60s.
Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said these temperatures are 15 to 25 degrees warmer than Saturday morning.
There are cloudy skies with a few light showers now, but our rain chance will increase over the next couple of hours.
Our best chance for rain today is through 2 p.m.
Widespread heavy rain and gusty conditions during that timeframe.
Severe weather is likely in South Florida, where a tornado watch has been issued.
An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm can’t be ruled out either, but that looks like mainly this afternoon.
After the first and biggest wave of rain, we’ll have a few dry hours.
Around sunset, another batch of isolated storms could develop.
Isolated strong storms will be possible.
Temperatures will remain mild today, with highs in the low to mid-70s.
Cooler temperatures will return for most of next week.
