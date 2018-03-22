Heightened wildfire risk: Floridians urged to take caution

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Floridians are being urged to take caution due to significantly heightened wildfire risk throughout the state, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam and the Florida Forest Service said.
“Floridians can do their part by keeping preventable human-caused wildfires at bay and preparing their families and homes for wildfire,” Putnam said.
Drought conditions throughout the state are expected to continue, despite recent rainfall, officials said.
The Florida Forest Service said crews have battled more 700 wildfires across the state in 2018.
“Florida's wildland firefighters have proven time and again that they are prepared to put their lives on the line to keep Floridians safe,” Putnam said.
There are 41 active wildfires throughout Florida. Most of the 2018 wildfires have been caused by escaped yard trash burns, officials said.
“Many wildfires this year have unfortunately been human-caused,” Florida State Forester Jim Karels said. “It’s imperative that Floridians are cautious with fire to help protect Florida’s residents, natural resources and wildland firefighters.”
Visit the Florida Forest Service’s wildfire information webpage to view an interactive map of current active wildfires, drought and fire danger forecast information and a list of current county burn bans.
