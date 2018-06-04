Hello, heat! Monday feels like 100

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The first full week of June starts on a hot note.
Monday temperatures will soar into the 90s. Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields said the high will be around 93. The heat index will be near 100 degrees.
The day will be mostly dry, but there is a 40 percent chance of afternoon showers and storms, Shields said.
Shields said the heat will stick around for the rest of the week.
Ready for Monday?!?#WFTV #Florida #Orlando pic.twitter.com/KcrfEMwOit— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) June 4, 2018
