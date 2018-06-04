  • Hello, heat! Monday feels like 100

    By: Kevin Williams , Brian Shields

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The first full week of June starts on a hot note.

    Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

    Related Headlines

    Monday temperatures will soar into the 90s. Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields said the high will be around 93. The heat index will be near 100 degrees.

    Download the free WFTV Weather app for lightning alerts in your area

    The day will be mostly dry, but there is a 40 percent chance of afternoon showers and storms, Shields said.

     

     

    Holy heat! With our humidity, it’ll feel around 100 today!! ☀️🌴⛈🌴

    A post shared by Brian Shields WFTV (@brianshieldswftv) on

     

    Read: Stock up for hurricane season without paying sales tax

    Shields said the heat will stick around for the rest of the week.

    Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Channel 9 and 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on TV 27 to get certified meteorologist Brian Shields' forecast and track traffic delays with Racquel Asa.

     

     

    Watch below: Meteorologist Brian Shields' 5-Day forecast:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hello, heat! Monday feels like 100

  • Headline Goes Here

    State Road 434 closed in both directions in Oviedo

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hurricane season is officially here: Why we can expect stronger storms,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot in head on SR 408 dies while search for shooter continues

  • Headline Goes Here

    Interactive map: Are you in an evacuation zone? It's better to know now