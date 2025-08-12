Helmet credited with saving teen’s life in Deltona e-bike crash 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A back-to-school scare left the community concerned in Volusia County on Monday.

“The parents must be devastated. I mean, first day of school? Everybody needs to be careful,” said Jose Alicea, who saw as it all unfolded.

A 14-year-old named Hunter was hit by a vehicle as he was making his way to school. “There was a kid lying there, on the sidewalk, and he was hurt,” Alicea recalls. “I could see it in his head; he had blood on his head.”

It was just before 9 in the morning when Volusia County deputies arrived here at the crosswalk, near Howland Boulevard, in Deltona.

Strangers came together to help the boy who was trapped underneath the car. “There were three or four men who got out and moved the car,” Alicea said.

Pictures obtained exclusively by Channel 9 show the moment when a helicopter arrived at the scene to take the boy to the hospital, along with images of what was left of the bike and a shoe that was lying on the ground.

The 14-year-old goes to STEAM Academy, which operates at a church, just about a mile from where he was hit. Through the school, Hunter’s father sent the statement to Eyewitness News.

“Just that we are thankful for the first responders and the Good Samaritans that lifted car off our son and the good folks at both Deltona and DeLand Naz and so many others for prayers and support. Thankful that Hunter is recovering but let lesson be to always stay alert and wear your helmet. Perhaps share the helmet picture to drive home point that without a helmet outcome would have been different according to all the doctors and nurses at the ER.”

Hunter is was taken to a hospital in Orlando and expected to recover.

