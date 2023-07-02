Here are 9 of the best cities in the U.S. to celebrate the Fourth of July

ORLANDO, Fla. — Independence Day is one of the most celebrated holidays in the nation.

Families and friends get together for a beach day, enjoy the fireworks, grill something at home, or head to city centers to check out the parades.

The National Retail Federation projects that this year American households will spend a collective 9.5 billion just on food for Fourth of July celebrations.

There’s no right or wrong city to celebrate the holidays as long as you enjoy great times with your loved ones.

But, according to WalletHub, here are the 9 best cities in the country to celebrate Independence Day:

Los Angeles, California

San Francisco, California

New York City

Las Vegas, Nevada

Seattle, Washington

San Diego, California

Orlando, Florida

Dallas, Texas

San Antonio, Texas

WalletHub said they compared the largest cities in the U.S., evaluating five components: affordability, attractions, safety, Fourth of July weather forecast, and celebrations.

