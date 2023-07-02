Here are the new teen safety measures coming to Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger

ORLANDO, Fla. — Summer is here, which means kids have more free time to scroll on social media platforms.

Meta announced new tools to help parents control and supervise how their kids interact with these apps.

Here’s what’s new:

Tools to limit unwanted interactions in direct messaging through Instagram and Messenger.

Expand the ‘Take a Break’ feature to Facebook - Teens will get a notification after 20 minutes of scrolling.

A new notification on Instagram will suggest teens close the app and unplug if they’re watching reels at night.

Parents will see how much time their teen spends on Messenger, get notified if they report someone, and view who messages them.

On Instagram, users must now send an invite to connect before being able to send a message.

Meta has successfully launched other parental supervision features, such as Take a Break’ and ‘Quiet Mode,’

