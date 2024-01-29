Here’s how much more AAA says you’re paying for gas compared to a week ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — In case you didn’t notice, gas prices have shot up in Florida.
On Monday, AAA reported a gallon of regular gas cost $3.14.
That’s 16 cents more than one week earlier.
You may remember when it recently sat below the $3 mark.
On Jan. 22, the auto club reported the average at $2.98 per gallon in the Sunshine State.
AAA said a spike in oil prices are to blame, due in part to conflict in the Red Sea and a British tanker that caught fire after a missile strike in the Gulf of Aden.
Here in Central Florida, the Flagler County averaged the highest price on Monday at $3.16 per gallon.
Brevard County offered the lowest price to motorists at $3.10.
