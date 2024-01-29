Here’s how much more AAA says you’re paying for gas compared to a week ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — In case you didn’t notice, gas prices have shot up in Florida.

On Monday, AAA reported a gallon of regular gas cost $3.14.

That’s 16 cents more than one week earlier.

READ: Beachline blocked in Orange County after fiery crash involving tractor-trailers

You may remember when it recently sat below the $3 mark.

On Jan. 22, the auto club reported the average at $2.98 per gallon in the Sunshine State.

AAA: Florida average gas prices (AAA)

AAA said a spike in oil prices are to blame, due in part to conflict in the Red Sea and a British tanker that caught fire after a missile strike in the Gulf of Aden.

READ: What’s next for Orlando’s Wekiva Parkway, I-4 Express expansion and other FDOT projects

Here in Central Florida, the Flagler County averaged the highest price on Monday at $3.16 per gallon.

Brevard County offered the lowest price to motorists at $3.10.

READ: City of Orlando to host 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials-Marathon; see road closures

To check gas prices in your neighborhood, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group