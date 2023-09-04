Here’s how you can volunteer to help restore the Indian River Lagoon this week

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — If you want to help restore the Indian River Lagoon, there are several volunteer opportunities coming up this week.

Brevard Zoo’s Restore Our Shores is looking for help with its oyster reef building in the Indian River Lagoon.

Volunteers will be in the water and will help unload shell bags from a barge as well as fill and level the corrals.

Registration is required and volunteers must be 15 years or older. To participate, you must be able to be outside in full sun during your shift and lift approximately 30 pounds.

There are volunteer opportunities available on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and Friday, Sept. 8.

You can click here to sign up.

