Here’s what’s next for former Walgreens space in downtown Orlando

An Orlando real estate executive who helped bring Walgreens to downtown Orlando in the first place is now leading the effort to find a replacement for the since-closed store.

Brian Grandstaff, managing partner for Millenia Partners, is marketing the 6,760-square-foot space at 190 S. Orange Ave. for lease, along with associate Michael Curtis.

Grandstaff represented Nunziata Holdings LLC, the prior owner of the first-floor retail space, when Walgreens inked a lease for the space in the summer of 2016. The store opened in May 2017, with expectations of being a gamechanger for the downtown Orlando retail submarket.

