Here’s when you can get free school supplies in Central Florida

DELAND, Fla. — Back-to-school season is just around the corner.

The City of Deland wants to ensure kids have everything they need to begin a successful school year.

For the 13th year, the city will give away free backpacks and school supplies.

The event will be on July 20 at 8 a.m. at Earl Brown Park, 815 South Alabama Avenue.

Mayor Chris Cloudman said he is excited to give back to the community.

“Providing children with backpacks and school supplies gives parents one less thing to worry about as they prepare for the upcoming school year,” he said.

Each family will receive one voucher per child to ensure they receive a free backpack.

Then, kids will receive free school supplies ( pencils, pens, and notebooks) around the park.

Also, the DeLand Police Athletic League be giving away sneakers until supplies last.

Here are other free services for families:

Gen Mobile will give out free smartphones and data plans for those qualifying through the Affordable Connectivity Program.

Hispanic Health Initiatives will offer free glucose, blood pressure, and cholesterol testing.

Parents are asked to bring a photo ID and proof of Volusia County residency to receive blood testing.

See a map of the location below:

