Hero dog helped take down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

A military dog was praised by President Donald Trump via Twitter Monday for assisting in the takedown of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Trump tweeted the photo of the "wonderful" dog, whose name was not given, after news of the raid that led to al-Baghdadi's death.
We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi! pic.twitter.com/PDMx9nZWvw— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2019
During a news conference Sunday, Trump said U.S. forces found al-Baghdadi in Syria, where he fled into a tunnel and was pursued by at least one military dog. Al-Baghdadi had an explosive vest, which he activated, killing himself.
The military said it has a facility dedicated to training dogs for combat.
