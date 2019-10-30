  • Hero dog helped take down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

    By: Kelly Healey

    A military dog was praised by President Donald Trump via Twitter Monday for assisting in the takedown of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

    Trump tweeted the photo of the "wonderful" dog, whose name was not given, after news of the raid that led to al-Baghdadi's death.

    During a news conference Sunday, Trump said U.S. forces found al-Baghdadi in Syria, where he fled into a tunnel and was pursued by at least one military dog. Al-Baghdadi had an explosive vest, which he activated, killing himself.

     

    The military said it has a facility dedicated to training dogs for combat. 

     

