0 High flood risk this week; Florida stuck in 'tropical highway'

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 2:00 p.m.

Volusia County continues to be under heavy rain. Another flood advisory has been issued for most of the county. Another two inches are possible during the next hour. The general movement of the showers and storms is to the north and Central Florida will continue to tbe affected by these showers during the afternoon hours on and off. Flooding is likely with persistent storms as the ground is already well-saturated. Please avoid flooded roads.

#Volusia Co. You're under a #flood advisory until 330pm. 2 inches of rain has fallen & another 2 inches are possible.

Pierson, DeLand, Deleon Springs, Daytona Beach & NSB could expericen minor https://t.co/7wTbRUr1d0 safely. pic.twitter.com/XeNuI4rQvE — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) May 21, 2018

11:15 a.m.

Bring your umbrella with you today: widespread showers are falling across Central Florida.

The heaviest rain is impacting Volusia County as well as parts of Seminole and Orange counties.

The afternoon is expected to bring more showers as well as storms to already-soaked Central Florida.

It's raining in downtown Orlando right now. pic.twitter.com/HXw8AC1aBG — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) May 21, 2018

Expect the rest of the week to be wet as well, with more showers, storms and potential for flooding.

This wet, rainy pattern could continue for another week, according to Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie, which would mean a rainy Memorial Day weekend.

More than a week of heavy rain already in the books, and another week ahead. The tropical moisture is going nowhere, which means parts of Central Florida will see heavy rain right through Memorial Day. pic.twitter.com/f9hP1BjaM2 — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) May 21, 2018

8 a.m.

The National Weather Services has issued a Flood Warning for southeastern Marion County until 10:15 a.m.

Three inches of rain had already fallen in that part of the county before 8 a.m., the NWS said. The affected area includes Ocala, The Villages, and Belleview.

FLOOD WARNING: Now in effect for Marion County until 10:15am. Includes Ocala, Belleview and The Villages. More than 3" of rain has already fallen in this area. Flooding in low lying ares is likely. pic.twitter.com/x94p0A0ARC — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) May 21, 2018

Use caution on roads near creeks and streams, and do not attempt to cross flooded roads.

It's still coming down where we have our Flood Warning. 2-4" of rain has fallen near Summerfield & Belleview. pic.twitter.com/iauv7c2R7K — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 21, 2018

6:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for parts of Marion and Lake counties until 7:45 a.m.

Morning showers could cause minor flooding and ponding on roadways along the I-75 corridor from Ocala northward to Gainesville during the morning rush hour, according the NWS.

FLOODING POSSIBLE! A Flood Advisory has been issued for Marion County - localized flooding possible. Tracking on Channel 9... pic.twitter.com/DAvKOuoDo8 — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 21, 2018

FLOOD ADVISORY: A new Flood Advisory was just issued for western Lake County - localized flooding possible. Live tracking on Channel 9... pic.twitter.com/qnJo2PCeZt — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 21, 2018

WHEN WILL IT END?! There is no end in sight yet to this "Tropical Highway" of moisture... It continues to pump in. The flood threat is getting higher. Live tracking on Channel 9... pic.twitter.com/L2w5n2M7xB — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 21, 2018

5 a.m.

Monday will bring widespread rain and storms to Central Florida, kicking off what’s expected to be a second stormy week.

The work week will be off to a wet start with a few showers Monday AM during the commute. Plan accordingly #FLwx pic.twitter.com/9BBuUHTTN4 — Eboni Deon WFTV (@ebonideonwftv) May 20, 2018

There is a 90 percent chance of rain and storms, according to Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields. Most areas may not hit 80 degrees.

Shields said expect scattered showers Monday night as well.

Much of Central Florida is already inundated with rain. Last week’s daily rounds of rain and storms brought a total of 10 inches of rain in some places.

The rest of the week

Shields said Central Florida should prepare for wet weather the rest of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday look rainy as well, then Shields said more tropical moisture could arrive in time for the end of the week as well.

