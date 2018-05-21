  • High flood risk this week; Florida stuck in 'tropical highway'

    By: Irene Sans , Kevin Williams , Brian Shields , Rusty McCranie

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 2:00 p.m.

    Volusia County continues to be under heavy rain. Another flood advisory has been issued for most of the county. Another two inches are possible during the next hour. The general movement of the showers and storms is to the north and Central Florida will continue to tbe affected by these showers during the afternoon hours on and off. Flooding is likely with persistent storms as the ground is already well-saturated. Please avoid flooded roads. 

    11:15 a.m.

    Bring your umbrella with you today: widespread showers are falling across Central Florida.

    The heaviest rain is impacting Volusia County as well as parts of Seminole and Orange counties.

    The afternoon is expected to bring more showers as well as storms to already-soaked Central Florida.

    Expect the rest of the week to be wet as well, with more showers, storms and potential for flooding.

    This wet, rainy pattern could continue for another week, according to Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie, which would mean a rainy Memorial Day weekend.

    8 a.m.

    The National Weather Services has issued a Flood Warning for southeastern Marion County until 10:15 a.m.

    Three inches of rain had already fallen in that part of the county before 8 a.m., the NWS said. The affected area includes Ocala, The Villages, and Belleview.

    Use caution on roads near creeks and streams, and do not attempt to cross flooded roads.

    6:15 a.m.

    The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for parts of Marion and Lake counties until 7:45 a.m.

    Morning showers could cause minor flooding and ponding on roadways along the I-75 corridor from Ocala northward to Gainesville during the morning rush hour, according the NWS.

     

    5 a.m.

    Monday will bring widespread rain and storms to Central Florida, kicking off what’s expected to be a second stormy week.

    There is a 90 percent chance of rain and storms, according to Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields. Most areas may not hit 80 degrees.

    Shields said expect scattered showers Monday night as well.

    Much of Central Florida is already inundated with rain. Last week’s daily rounds of rain and storms brought a total of 10 inches of rain in some places.

    The rest of the week

    Shields said Central Florida should prepare for wet weather the rest of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday look rainy as well, then Shields said more tropical moisture could arrive in time for the end of the week as well.

