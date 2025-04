ORLANDO, Fla. — Clear and dry tonight with lows falling into the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will see another hot afternoon with a chance for showers in our western communities.

Highs will be in the low 90s.

Looking at a better chance for rain Monday with isolated showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.

