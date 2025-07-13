High rain chances continue through the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Higher rain and storm coverage returned to the area Saturday, and even higher coverage is expected for Sunday.

The showers and storms will quickly end by late evening, and quiet conditions are expected overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid-70s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, July 12, 2025 (WFTV)

Even more moisture arrives for Sunday, increasing the chances of rain and storms. The best opportunity for activity will be in the p.m. hours, with highs in the low 90s.

Deep tropical moisture will push into the area starting next week. This will bring fairly widespread rain and storms to the area on Monday and Tuesday, with heavy rainfall possible. Temps will be in the low 90s.

Slightly lower moisture levels will move in for the middle of next week, but elevated rain and storm chances will continue. Midweek temperatures will be in the low 90s.

A more typical rainy season weather pattern with scattered PM storms will return for the back end of next week.

