High temps and afternoon showers to finish out the weekend

, Fla. — It will be hot and humid today with afternoon showers and storms.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it would hit 92 with a 40% chance for storms in Orlando on Sunday.

We’ll have a light wind out of the southwest, which is enough to keep our rain chances focused over the eastern half of Central Florida.

This means the beaches would have the best chance for late-day and evening showers and storms.

Next week, we’ll have our hottest temps of the year.

Highs will hit the mid-90s, and heat index values will be over 100 degrees.

Beaches have the best chance for late-day and evening showers and storms.

